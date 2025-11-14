Thunder's Jalen Williams: Listed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Williams has yet to suit up for the Thunder this season, and there haven't been many updates on his progress from his wrist injury. He can be considered doubtful at best for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
