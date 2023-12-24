Williams racked up 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Lakers.

Williams came into the contest in a bit of a funk, scoring 13 or fewer points in three of his previous four contests. He turned things around considerably against the Lakers, tying his second-highest scoring total of the campaign and knocking down multiple three-pointers for the third time in December. Williams doesn't typically post prolific complementary stats, but he's shown good scoring ability and efficient shooting throughout the season, averaging 17.4 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field while posting an excellent 88.2 percent mark from the charity stripe.