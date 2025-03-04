Williams briefly went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent wrist injury but returned shortly after, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams went to the locker room to be checked out after looking to suffer a wrist injury but only missed a few minutes of game action before returning. He should be available without restriction down the stretch of Monday's matchup.
