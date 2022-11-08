Williams will start Monday's game at Detroit, Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder reports.
Williams made his first career start on Nov. 1 against Orlando but has come off the bench in each of the last two games. That will change Monday, as the Thunder go with a smaller lineup featuring Williams and Luguentz Dort at the forward spots and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center. Mike Muscala, who started Saturday at Milwaukee, will move to the bench.
