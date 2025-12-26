Williams amassed 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 loss to San Antonio.

Williams is still finding his footing after his delayed start to the season. Through 12 games, he's still been a top-50 player in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with averages of 17.6 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.