Williams will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Williams made his second start of the season in Monday's loss to the Pistons, but he'll shift back to a reserve role Wednesday with Aleksej Pokusevski rejoining the starting five. Williams is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.8 minutes per game this season.