Williams posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 123-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) returned to the Thunder lineup Monday and dropped 35 points, while Williams was among a group of six OKC players who chipped in between 11 and 13 points. The rookie added a team-leading seven rebounds and also contributed as a passer (four assists) and as a defender (one block, one steal). Williams has started five straight games for OKC, with the only real clunker during that span being his one-point, 0-for-8 shooting performance against Memphis on Saturday. He's playing well enough to be rostered in 12-team fantasy leagues, though occasional rookie growing pains are to be expected.