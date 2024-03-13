Williams (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks.

It appears that Williams will be back in action following a one-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in Gordon Hayward heading back to the second unit. Before suffering the injury, Williams had scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 appearances, averaging 21.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.1 minutes during that stretch.