Thunder's Jalen Williams: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Williams will return to action Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's blowout win over the Lakers. With the star forward set to return to the lineup, Ajay Mitchell is expected to retreat to the second unit. Williams has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
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