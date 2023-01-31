Williams (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Williams appeared to tweak his left ankle late in Monday's loss to Golden State, but it doesn't appear like the issue will sideline him moving forward. The rookie first-round pick has started 24 straight games and is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes per game during that stretch.