Williams will be rested for the Thunder's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will be rested along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort, as they focus their sights on Wednesday's play-in game. Look for the likes of Ousmane Dieng, Dario Saric and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to see some extra run as a result.