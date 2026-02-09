Williams (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Williams' absence from the injury report indicates that he will return Monday from a 10-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, which would bolster a Thunder team without their superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique). Williams' return would likely result in Aaron Wiggins or Isaiah Hartenstein moving to a bench role.