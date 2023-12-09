Williams finished Friday's 138-136 overtime victory over the Warriors with 28 points (12-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes.

Williams scored 28 points in the overtime victory, tallying at least 20 points for the fourth time in the past six games. It's been a nice return to form for Williams who has been a little underwhelming to start the season. He is a top-55 player over the past two weeks, despite still averaging just 1.0 steals per game. With room for improvement, Williams should be able to crack the top 50 in no time.