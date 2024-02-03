Williams (ankle) will not play Sunday versus Toronto, Brett Dawson of SelloutCrowd.com reports.
Williams was not expected to be available, but being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest may imply that more absences will follow. His next opportunity to take the court would be Tuesday against Utah.
