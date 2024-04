Williams (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

Williams is amid a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he appears to be on the mend with a chance to suit up Sunday. Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Joe have had enlarged minute shares with Williams unavailable, while Josh Giddey is coming off a 35-minute workload in Friday's loss to Indiana, so these would be the primary candidates to step up if Williams is ultimately ruled out.