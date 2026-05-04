Thunder's Jalen Williams: Officially ruled out for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Tuesday.
Head coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Williams is week-to-week after suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Oklahoma City's win over Phoenix on April 22. The star forward can be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder offer another update on his progress. In the meantime, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace will likely see increased minutes.
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