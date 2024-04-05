Williams (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Williams will miss his third straight game Friday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with a left ankle sprain. Aaron Wiggins will likely draw another start in his absence. Williams' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Charlotte.
