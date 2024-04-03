Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) were both absent for Tuesday's loss to the 76ers and will remain sidelined for the second half of the Thunder's back-to-back set. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Friday in Indiana. Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams started Tuesday, but Isaiah Joe and Gordon Hayward also saw increased roles off the bench.