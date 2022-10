Williams (illness) will miss Thursday's game against the 36ers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Willams reportedly is dealing with strep throat which should leave plenty of time to get healthy for the Thunder's October 19th regular season opener against the Timberwolves. The 2022 lottery pick recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes of action in OKC's most recent matchup.