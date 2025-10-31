The Thunder announced Friday that Williams (wrist) will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had been nearing a return to the floor, but he had to undergo a follow-up procedure on his right wrist to remove a screw. Therefore, the star forward's season debut will be delayed until Nov. 11 against the Warriors at the earliest. Luguentz Dort should play heavy minutes moving forward, while Ajay Mitchell will have a longer runway to playing time.