Williams (undisclosed) won't play in any of the Thunder's remaining Summer League games, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

While it's unclear why Williams will sit out the remainder of the Summer League, it doesn't appear that he has suffered a serious injury. The second-year forward averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes across 75 games as a rookie.