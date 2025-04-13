Williams (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Williams was the Thunder's second-best player during prolonged stretches of the season, which translated into him earning the first All-Star nod of his career. Williams ends the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, with all three being career-high marks for the third-year forward.