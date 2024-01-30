Williams (ankle) will not play Wednesday versus Denver, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Williams being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's showdown against Denver aligns with what appeared to be a serious twist of his right ankle in Monday's loss to Minnesota. Williams has been among the most efficient scorers in the league this season on a points per possession basis, so his absence will be a sizable loss for the Thunder.