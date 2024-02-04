Williams (ankle), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, was seen taking part in the Thunder's morning shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder ruled Williams out more than 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest, but his presence at shootaround at least offers hope that the second-year forward won't be in store for a lengthy absence. If he's able to practice in some capacity Monday, Williams would have a good chance at putting an end to his three-game absence Tuesday in Utah.