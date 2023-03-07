Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said that Williams (wrist) will remain out for Wednesday's game in Phoenix in addition to Tuesday's home game versus the Warriors, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Williams will miss both legs of the Thunder's back-to-back set due to a right wrist sprain. The Thunder could rely on a melange of players to fill the rookie's minutes, with Ousmane Dieng, Dario Saric and Isaiah Joe all being candidates to see extra playing time, among others. Williams' next chance to suit up comes Saturday versus the Pelicans.