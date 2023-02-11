Williams supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 138-129 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams came up clutch in the final two minutes, helping Luguentz Dort come up with a steal and then finishing off a powerful slam on the fast break which sealed the win. He continues to be one of the most impressive rookies in fantasy basketball, putting up top-50 numbers in 9-category leagues over the past two weeks with 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.