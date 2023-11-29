Williams had 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams might have reached double-digit points in his return from a three-game absence, but he was woeful in efficiency and posted a season-low mark in field goals made. At the very least, Williams has been consistent. He has scored in double digits in his 14 appearances in 2023-24, which is a positive thing considering he regularly shares the ball with two dominant players on offense, Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.