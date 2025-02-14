Williams recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

It's the third time in the last five games that Williams has contributed 20 or more points. The third-year forward missed the first two game sin February due to a sore wrist, but in six appearances since rejoining the OKC lineup, he's averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.