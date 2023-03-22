Williams contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 win over the Clippers.

Williams came two rebounds shy of a double-double, which would have been his third occurrence over the past five games. Since returning from a wrist injury, Williams has been a solid all-around contributor, averaging 16.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over his last six games.