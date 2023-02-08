Williams supplied 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six steals, two assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers.

Though it was overshadowed by LeBron James pouring in 38 points en route to setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, Williams came through with what might have been his best fantasy line to date of his rookie season. Williams finished just two points shy of matching his career high in scoring and complemented the offense with immense production in the steals category, an area where he's begun to emerge as a standout of late. Williams has now recorded multiple steals in five of his last 10 outings.