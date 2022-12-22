Williams registered 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Williams made the most of his eight shot attempts from the field and managed to put up double figures for the sixth time in seven games. The rookie got off to a slow start with four points through 15 first-half minutes, but he looked much stronger in the final two quarters of play by shooting 4-for-6 from the field (11 points) and adding an assist. Williams has started his team's last six matchups and is averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists during this span.