Williams closed with 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Clippers.

After sitting out the front half of a back-to-back Tuesday, Williams was back in the lineup and handled his biggest workload in seven games since returning from a hamstring strain. OKC's focus has been on making sure the fourth-year forward was 100 percent for the playoffs, so Williams' court time could be erratic over the final two games of the regular season. Since getting back on the court in late March, he's averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 boards and 0.9 steals in 25.9 minutes while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.