Williams produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to Golden State.

Williams was one of two Oklahoma City players who scored at least 20 points in this loss, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the other one. Expect Williams to embrace an even bigger role on offense in the coming weeks since Chet Holmgren (hip) is set to miss several weeks.