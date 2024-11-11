Williams produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to Golden State.
Williams was one of two Oklahoma City players who scored at least 20 points in this loss, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the other one. Expect Williams to embrace an even bigger role on offense in the coming weeks since Chet Holmgren (hip) is set to miss several weeks.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Best game of season Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Makes two-way impact Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Hits for 22 in big win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: All around performance in win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sniffs double-double Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Sniffs triple-double Saturday•