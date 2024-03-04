Williams recorded 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Suns.

Williams has been very consistent since the All-Star break, averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocked shots over six games. After a promising rookie season, Williams is a regular fixture as one of the Thunder's most consistent performers.