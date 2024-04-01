Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.

Williams has been available for the last nine matchups, averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. He tallied 33 points in Sunday's win over the Knicks but is dealing with an ankle injury afterward. If he's available against Philadelphia, he could see increased usage once again since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is also questionable.