Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a right wrist sprain.

Williams has been on a tear recently, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances. He's averaged 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game during that time, but it's not clear whether he'll be available Tuesday. If the 21-year-old is unable to suit up, Dario Saric, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Ousmane Dieng are candidates to see increased run.