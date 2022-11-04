Williams totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists over 14 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams moved back to the bench Thursday, failing to put up anything of note for the second consecutive game. The Thunder rotation is arguably the most frustrating in the league, with any number of players stepping into larger roles when we least expect it. Williams still presents as a key piece for the Thunder and so holding would be recommended, if you can deal with the ups and downs.