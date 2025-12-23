Williams chipped in 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-103 win over Memphis.

Williams finished as Oklahoma City's second-leading scorer against the Grizzlies, though he struggled mightily from three-point range. Still, the star forward had shot 40.0 percent from downtown in his first nine regular-season appearances, so his shooting woes from beyond the arc can simply be labeled an off night. On a more positive note, he scored 20-plus points for the second time in his last three games and for the fourth time this season. While Chet Holmgren (illness) and the rest of the Thunder's skilled roster can eat into Williams' production at times, he has largely remained a consistent producer across the board.