Williams chipped in 27 points (13-26 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the Spurs.

Williams turned in an excellent line despite the loss, replicating his last game with another 27-point total. Williams has enjoyed an excellent nine-game run, averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.