Williams finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns.

Williams was held to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field in Thursday's 120-119 loss to the Jazz, but he bounced back with a productive game in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Though the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) opened up some extra field-goal attempts for Williams, Thursday's outing still looks to be an outlier compared to the rookie's recent production. Over his last six games, Williams is averaging 17.3 points (on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 94.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line), 5.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes.