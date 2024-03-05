Williams contributed seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

Williams recorded his second-lowest scoring total of the season against the Lakers, breaking a four-game streak of 20-plus point totals. He ended up taking a seat early once the game was out of hand, which also accounted for the tepid result. Williams is usually the Thunder's second or third scoring option in every game, so fantasy managers can ignore the slight regression.