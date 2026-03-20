Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Williams hasn't played since Feb. 11 due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The star forward should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder offer an update on his progress. His next opportunity to play will come in Philadelphia on Monday.
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