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Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Williams hasn't played since Feb. 11 due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The star forward should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder offer an update on his progress. His next opportunity to play will come in Philadelphia on Monday.

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