Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Williams will miss a sixth straight game for the Thunder on Sunday while continuing to nurse a right hip strain. Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams will likely see a boost in minutes in Los Angeles.
