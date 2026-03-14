Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams will miss a 13th consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until Oklahoma City offers an update on his progress. The 24-year-old forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday in Orlando.
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