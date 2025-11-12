Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams has yet to debut this season and remains without an official timetable for a return. He hasn't been cleared for practice yet, so he can be considered doubtful at best for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
