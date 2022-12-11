Williams isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Lu Dort's return to the starting lineup will send Williams back to the bench. The rookie forward has started in nine of his 21 appearances this season.
