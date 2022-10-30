Williams ended Saturday's 117-111 overtime win over the Mavericks with 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 27 minutes.

Williams was expected to miss more time with his eye injury, but he came into Saturday's game without an injury designation and put together a solid line from the bench. The 2022 first-round pick is expected to continue serving as the first man up in the second unit of the backcourt. and could see more time while Josh Giddey (ankle) is out.