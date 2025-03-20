Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Williams will miss a fifth straight game for the Thunder on Friday while dealing with a hip issue. Oklahoma City will likely continue to lean on Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams.
