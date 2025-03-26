Williams (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
A hip strain will cost Williams a seventh straight outing Tuesday, with the star swingman's next chance to play coming Thursday against the Grizzlies. With Cason Wallace (knee) and Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) also sidelined against Sacramento, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe are set to handle a boost in playing time.
