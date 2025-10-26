Thunder's Jalen Williams: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Williams will miss his fourth straight game and has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery on his right wrist. The star forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against Sacramento.
